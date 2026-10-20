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England World Cup 2026 CampGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Thomas Tuchel could lose England assistant Anthony Barry to Premier League managerial role

T. Tuchel
A. Barry
England
UEFA Nations League A
World Cup

Thomas Tuchel could soon lose his trusted assistant Anthony Barry, as the England coach is attracting serious interest from several Premier League clubs. Barry recently signed a contract extension ahead of the upcoming European Championship, but an opportunity to become a top-flight manager might tempt him away from the Three Lions setup in the near future.

  • Barry eyes Premier League opportunity

    According to a report by The Sun, Barry is keen on stepping into a head coaching role in the Premier League. He has been a crucial part of the backroom staff under Tuchel since their time together at Chelsea in January 2021. He followed the German to Bayern Munich in April 2023 and joined the England coaching staff 18 months later. Despite extending his deal through to Euro 2028 after a successful World Cup qualification campaign, he could be tempted by the chance to manage a top-flight team.

  • England Men Training & Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport

    Multiple clubs considering managerial changes

    The possibility of him leaving the national side comes as several Premier League clubs face growing uncertainty regarding their current managers. Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage is fighting to save his job just four months into his tenure, with Palace suffering a 5-0 defeat to Brighton. Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa also finds himself under intense scrutiny after going winless in his opening six matches, although they managed a 1-0 victory over Hull City at the weekend to temporarily ease the pressure.

  • Big names linked with Manchester United

    Furthermore, Nottingham Forest are reportedly assessing the future of Oliver Glasner, while Matthias Jaissle is struggling at Newcastle. Michael Carrick remains under the microscope at Manchester United after going winless in their past six matches. However, if United decide to make a change, the club would likely target an experienced replacement rather than Barry. Antonio Conte is heavily linked with the Old Trafford role, alongside Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler and former Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, keeping the managerial carousel spinning across the division.

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    What next for the England assistant?

    Barry will continue his duties with the England national team for now, assisting Tuchel in their upcoming international fixtures. However, if a Premier League vacancy arises in the coming weeks, he could face a major decision regarding his long-term future in management.