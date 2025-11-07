Thomas Tuchel promises 'central roles' for Jude Bellingham & Phil Foden after 'big personalities' recalled to England squad

"First of all we are delighted they are back," Tuchel said of the star duo. "Big names, big personalities, big, big talents. It’s excellent to see that both of them are in rhythm, both of them are in form, in shape, both contributing goals in important wins for their teams. It was a no-brainer. We will have central roles for both of them to bring out the very best. So happy to have them back. Happy to see them smile, happy to see them fit. This is the foundation to be selected.

“The contribution to their clubs lately was immense. They play regularly and a big part for City and Real. We are delighted they are in shape and in form."

The England boss also clarified his tactical vision for both players, saying: "Jude comes back as a No.10. That is his best position. One of his key strengths is to score from this position. Phil, where he played lately for City, was where I see him the strongest. He is close to the opponents' box. The main thing with Phil is he gets a role in the central part of the pitch. I don’t see him as a winger. He will contribute as a 9 and a half, a 10 and a half, very fluid."