Apology not accepted! Thomas Tuchel blasts Dietmar Hamann over 'shocking' criticism of Bayern Munich boss

Harry Sherlock
Thomas Tuchel Dietmar HamannGetty
Bayern MunichThomas TuchelTransfersBarcelonaBundesliga

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has snapped back at Dietmar Hamann after the ex-Liverpool midfielder criticised the manager for praising La Liga.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tuchel spoke of admiration for La Liga
  • Hamann called Bayern boss' quotes 'a disgrace'
  • Tuchel refusing to accept apology

Editors' Picks