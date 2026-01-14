Thomas Tuchel is the best candidate to navigate Man Utd minefield - but approaching England boss would put Red Devils on collision course with Football Association

United spoke to Tuchel about replacing Erik ten Hag before ill-advisedly extending the Dutchman’s contract in the summer of 2024, and theories differ as to why the German ultimately said 'no'.

Some suggested it was a question of control and an unwillingness to work within a sporting structure where he would not be able to dictate transfer policy. Others pointed to Tuchel being burned out after an intense period at Bayern Munich and he thus wanted to take a breather before his next role. It would explain why, four months later, he accepted the England job, which offers far more downtime than a club role and why he did not officially begin that role until the following January.

United have since cycled through two permanent coaches and three interim managers but remain an utter mess, and Tuchel is one of the few people who can get them out of it. However, pursuing the England boss so close to the World Cup is a dangerous business.