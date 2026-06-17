Thomas Partey to begin search for new club as Villarreal make decision on ex-Arsenal midfielder

Partey will officially be without a club at the end of this month, as Villarreal are not intending to renew his contract for a further season. According to a report from The Athletic and Sport, the Spanish side have chosen not to take up their option to extend his stay by another 12 months.

The midfielder originally signed a one-year deal with the club in the summer of 2025 following his departure from Arsenal. During his single campaign in Spain, he made 32 appearances across all competitions, helping Villarreal secure a third-place finish in La Liga. However, his future now lies elsewhere as the club prepare to move forward without him in their squad.