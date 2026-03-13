(C)Getty Images
'We're not finished yet!' - Thomas Muller aiming to inspire Vancouver Whitecaps to sensational comeback after heavy defeat Champions Cup knockout clash
A nightmare first leg in Seattle
On Thursday night, a clinical Seattle side dismantled Vancouver's aspirations of continental glory. In the opening leg of this high-stakes round-of-16 tie, Vancouver struggled to find their rhythm against their rivals. Paul Arriola proved to be the protagonist for the hosts, netting either side of half-time, before Paul Rothrock added a third in the 70th minute to consolidate Seattle's dominance. Muller, who has transitioned into a key creative hub for Vancouver since his arrival, came agonisingly close to securing a vital away goal in stoppage time, but his powerful volley crashed back off the crossbar.
The 'raumdeuter' refuses to yield
Despite trailing by three goals, the 36-year-old World Cup winner was quick to lift his teammates' spirits after the defeat. Speaking to OneSoccer, Muller revealed that the match was far from over.
"We're not finished yet," the German veteran insisted. "A 3-0 scoreline is a very difficult result, but it is not impossible. That is our attitude heading into the return fixture. It is only half-time in the tie, and we will try to strike back next week."
Domestic form offers a glimmer of hope
The optimism within the Whitecaps camp is well-founded; Jesper Sorensen's squad has been in excellent form in Major League Soccer, currently positioned second in the Western Conference following three consecutive victories. Muller has played a pivotal role in this success, having already scored two goals and providing the veteran leadership essential for a deep postseason run. Vancouver believes that if they can maintain their league intensity, achieving a miracle remains a possibility.
A gruelling schedule and a German reunion
The Whitecaps face a defining week that will test their squad depth to the limit. Before they can focus on the second leg against Seattle on March 19, they must navigate a tricky home encounter against Minnesota United this Sunday. Maintaining momentum in MLS is crucial, but all eyes will inevitably be on the return cup clash, where Muller's experience in high-pressure European nights will be vital. Beyond the cup drama, a highly anticipated "German Derby" looms on March 22, as Muller prepares to face former RB Leipzig star Timo Werner and the San Jose Earthquakes in a match that highlights the growing European influence in North American football.
