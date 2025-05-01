Thomas Muller to Los Angeles FC is 'getting closer' as Bayern Munich push for legendary forward to move to MLS club - and he'll even be gifted a house in Beverly Hills
Thomas Muller is set to close his chapter with Bayern Munich this summer, and the MLS has long been touted to be his next destination.
- Muller to leave Bayern when contract expires
- Has been linked with a move to MLS side LAFC
- Talks advancing as LAFC promise additional perks