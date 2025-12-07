Getty Images
'This is the moment I had been waiting for' - Lionel Messi revels in first MLS Cup win as Inter Miami celebrate historic title
- Getty Images Sport
'The team made a huge effort'
Messi, after being awarded MLS MVP postgame, acknowledged that the trophy was the culmination of a long effort:
"Three years ago, I decided to come to MLS, and today we are MLS champions,' he said. "We reached the semifinals of the [CONCACAF] Champions Cup. Last year, we went out early in the league and were eliminated in the first round. This year, winning the MLS was one of our main objectives. The team made a huge effort - it was a very long year, with many matches - and we were up to the task all season. This is the moment I had been waiting for, and that we, as a team, were waiting for. It’s very beautiful for all of us. They deserved it."
Messi was brilliant in the deciding game of the season, having a hand in all three of Inter Miami's goals and notching two assists. This is his 48th title.
- Getty Images Sport
Mascherano hails Messi's impact
Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano asserted that Messi had been 'important' in the Herons' MLS Cup run in a glowing post-match summary of his star man's impact.
"He was making a big effort in these last two, three, four games, which showed how important it is for him to win. I didn't tell him to do that, but it shows how special it is. He came here to win this trophy," the coach said.
The Herons took the lead against Vancouver, but conceded a second-half equalizer - before a duo of Messi assists gave them daylight and saw off a Vancouver side that didn't quite have enough on the day.
- Getty Images Sport
'We faced a very, very good team'
Mascherano admitted, though, that Vancouver were far from a simple opponent, and gave the Herons real trouble throughout. Emmanuel Sabbi hit the post when the game was locked at 1-1, and Mascherano conceded that had he found the net, the game could have been radically different.
"We faced a very, very good team. In the second half in the first 15 to 20 minutes, they put us under pressure. We were very lucky that the ball touched the two posts. But sometimes that's the luck you need to be champions," he said.
- Getty Images Sport
Saying goodbye to Alba and Busquets
Messi also took a moment to congratulate departing stars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets on legendary careers after both announced their upcoming retirements this season.
“Given what they’ve been - as players, both were among the greatest in history, each in his position, with the careers they had and the titles they won - it’s wonderful that they can retire with this MLS title. I don’t think they’re fully aware yet of what they’re experiencing, of what it means to retire. Today, something very beautiful ends for them, something to which they dedicated their whole lives. Now a new life begins for them. I wish them the very best, because they are two friends I care for deeply. I’m happy they can leave with this title.”
Advertisement