'This is not an offseason for me' - MLS stars like Diego Luna, Son Heung-Min, Alex Freeman and more are finding unique ways to stay fit in offseason ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup

For several years, the concept of an offseason has been a hot topic in global soccer. As players play more games than ever, there are fewer breaks and moments to shut the body down to recover. Major League Soccer, generally, has had the opposite problem.

The reality is that those who missed the postseason are staring down just about four months without a club match. That's a long time in comparison to the leagues in Europe, where the offseason can be less than a month when factoring in friendlies played over the summer. The best professionals know how to navigate that time in a way that gets them the rest they need and the training required to stay sharp.

Staying sharp is always paramount, but even more so this year. When the MLS season kicks off in February, it'll be just a three-month sprint before World Cup rosters are selected. Those on the fringes will know that, and they'll know there will be no time to waste. Starting the season strong will be more important than ever before, and to do that, players will need to understand a vital fact: this is no regular offseason.

"I'll treat this preseason and offseason the same way I treat every single one and come back from preseason knowing that 2026 is going to be a huge, huge year," U.S. men's national team and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream said. "I have goals I want to reach, and it's what you do when no one's looking that allows you to reach those goals."

So how are players approaching it? What are they doing to stay fit? GOAL, in partnership with Catepillar, takes a look...