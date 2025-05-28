VIDEO: Still got it! Thierry Henry rolls back the years to score pinpoint free-kick after pulling rank over Didier Drogba & Robert Pires in Djibril Cisse's testimonial match
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry pulled rank over Didier Drogba and Robert Pires to score a pinpoint free-kick in Djibril Cisse's testimonial match.
- Henry scored free-kick in Cisse's testimonial match
- Cisse All-Stars took on Auxerre Legends
- Drogba and Pires also starred