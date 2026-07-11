Thierry Henry highlights France's 'most impressive' strength as legendary striker embraces Kylian Mbappe in surprise dressing room visit

Upon entering the dressing room in a perfectly tailored suit, Henry immediately approached the France squad to offer his congratulations. Speaking to the official France national team media, the third all-time top scorer in Les Bleus' history provided a detailed analysis of the team's extraordinary performance, particularly highlighting their out-of-possession work rate as the cornerstone of their success.

Henry expressed his admiration directly to Mbappe and the rest of the squad: "Honestly guys, we don't even know what to say anymore." He then added his tactical breakdown of the team's brilliance: "In possession: extraordinary as usual. But for me, what impresses me the most is the team's ability to win the ball back.

"What the team does out of possession is extraordinary. We know full well what this team can do in possession, but this ability to keep the ball in the opposition's half, to keep going, to suffocate the opponent... Bravo 'DD', bravo to the team, and to the fans as well.

"I was on TV, and seeing that enthusiasm is truly extraordinary. Long may it last. It really warms the heart, especially seeing a team like this. But hey, we're only in the semi-finals. It's beautiful, don't get me wrong! But when I say 'we're only in the semi-finals,' it's because we want to go all the way."