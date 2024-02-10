Does Thierry Henry really want Harry Kane to win a trophy?! Arsenal legend in surprise admission about Bayern star that might anger Gunners fans

Jack McRae
GFX Thierry Henry Harry Kane 2024Getty/GOAL
Harry KaneBayern MunichThierry HenryBundesligaArsenalTottenham HotspurPremier League

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has made a surprise admission that he would be happy to see ex-Tottenham star Harry Kane win a trophy at Bayern Munich.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal legend wants Kane to win trophy
  • Striker banging in the goals at Bayern
  • German side out to win Bundesliga title

Editors' Picks