Thierry Henry hails Eden Hazard as 'in a class of his own' but Kevin De Bruyne 'sees things differently' as ex-Arsenal star hails Premier League legends

Henry has never been shy about his admiration for Hazard, a player who famously terrorised Premier League defences during his trophy-laden spell at Chelsea. The Frenchman worked closely with Hazard during his stint as an assistant coach for the Belgian Red Devils, witnessing first-hand the raw ability that allowed the winger to decide matches on his own.

“Eden is Eden. He is in a class of his own,” Thierry Henry told L'Avenir, acknowledging the winger’s natural flair and the unique brilliance he consistently produced during his peak years at Chelsea in the Premier League.