Thibaut Courtois has a new club! Real Madrid stopper becomes shareholder of French club

Reported by RMC Sport following an official communication by Le Mans FC on Thursday, Courtois has joined the club as their latest shareholder and will look to use his expertise as a world-class Champions League and La Liga-winning goalkeeper to help drive the Ligue 2 club towards promotion and consolidation on their goal of becoming one of the biggest clubs in France.

The 33-year-old joined up with Le Mans through his investment company NxtPlay Capital. Brazilian group Outfield has completed a takeover to become the majority shareholder of Le Mans, with Courtois’ involvement arriving alongside other minority shareholders such as Djokovic, Massa and Magnussen, though the Real Madrid shot-stopper is the first of the quartet to be from the world of football.