Thiago Silva's son included in Chelsea's list of 2025-26 scholars as youngster looks to emulate legendary Brazilian defender T. Silva Chelsea Premier League

Chelsea have unveiled their latest group of first-year scholars for the 2025-26 campaign and among the standout names are Reggie Walsh and Isago Silva, the son of veteran defender Thiago Silva. In total, 16 academy players have committed to the next stage of their football development at the west London outfit, reaffirming the club’s ongoing commitment to nurturing young talent.