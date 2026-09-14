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Liverpool v Fulham - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

'There is a reason he wasn’t playing' - Pat Nevin warns Liverpool fans over Bradley Barcola

B. Barcola
Liverpool
Premier League

Bradley Barcola has barely begun his career at Anfield, but former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has already issued a stark warning to supporters regarding the new forward. Despite acknowledging his devastating speed, the pundit believes the £123 million recruit lacks the technical vision and football intelligence required to dismantle deep defensive lines.

  • Struggles to convince despite rapid pace

    Liverpool have started Barcola in two of his first three appearances across all competitions, but his early performances have already drawn sharp criticism. The winger arrived from Paris Saint-Germain for a massive £123 million fee, creating huge expectations among the fanbase.

    However, Nevin insists that supporters should temper their excitement, speaking to BetPack to highlight the glaring weaknesses in his overall game. "I hope Liverpool fans know what they’re getting in Bradley Barcola," Nevin stated. "There is a reason why he wasn’t playing every week for PSG."

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    Severe limitations in technical vision

    While the pundit admitted that Barcola possesses frightening speed, he seriously questioned his ability to deliver the final pass when it truly matters. Nevin pointed out that the winger needs massive improvement in his decision-making skills to justify his price tag.

    "He is staggeringly, stupidly, ridiculously fast. I really can’t underline how fast this guy is, he will destroy defences with his pace," Nevin explained. "But when he gets beyond defences, I’ve seen better people picking out passes. I’ll try to put this delicately: he’s not the finished footballer yet."

  • Tactical challenges against defensive setups

    Nevin further argued that pure speed will not be enough for Barcola when opponents choose to defend deeply and deny him any room to operate.

    The former Chelsea man believes that intelligence and creativity are paramount in those tight situations, traits he feels the £123m signing currently lacks. "The big thing, underlying it all, is that you also need space to run into," Nevin concluded. "But if you’re really fast and playing against a low block, there’s nowhere to run. At that point, you need pure skill and intelligence, not just speed."

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    Proving the doubters wrong under Iraola

    Barcola must now focus on refining his technical abilities on the training ground under Andoni Iraola to prove his critics wrong. Liverpool have a busy schedule ahead, and the winger will desperately hope to showcase improved vision during their upcoming domestic and European fixtures.

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