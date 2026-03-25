Theo Walcott urges Max Dowman to REJECT Thomas Tuchel if England boss calls Arsenal wonderkid up for 2026 World Cup

Drawing on his own experience as a surprise 17-year-old inclusion in Sven-Goran Eriksson’s 2006 World Cup squad, Walcott urged the teenager to prioritise emotional growth over immediate glory. The former Arsenal and Everton winger admitted he would change his own past if given the chance: "I hope he [Dowman] doesn't go," he told the Daily Mirror. "I don't mean it in a horrible way because if I could go back in time, I would change things. I would say to myself: 'No, no, don't do it' but then try telling that to a 17-year-old! I do still see him and me differently as he's playing in the Premier League, but he needs to grow at his own pace, especially on the emotional side because he's a young adult.

"I had to grow up very fast but this team is still young and not as experienced. He's being protected, which is important, whereas I had to get thrown in to talk to you lot! In time he will go, yes, but I don't think this is the time and I think there are better players who arguably deserve to be there ahead of him. He will eventually get there but England have wide players doing really well, there's Bukayo [Saka], [Noni] Madueke, Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes on the other side."