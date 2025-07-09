The Rondo: Should Leo Messi be tempted to leave Inter Miami, what's his retirement window, and could Rodrigo De Paul help?

GOAL writers debate whether Messi should consider leaving MLS, and if a move for De Paul would help keep him in Miami

These are interesting times in Miami. The Herons crashed out of the Club World Cup in unspectacular fashion, beaten convincingly by a far superior PSG side. But they have since rebounded in style, smashing Montreal on the back of a Lionel Messi masterclass.

There's other intriguing stuff, too. Miami have been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder, Rodrigo De Paul. On his day, the Argentine is among the best in the world in his position. He is a stalwart of his national team and a favorite of Diego Simeone's.

But he would also cost a reported $17 million, and require some serious roster reconfiguration. Miami would almost certainly need a designated player spot to allow for his signature - something they do not currently have. And although it has been reported that there is mutual interest in the move, for technical reasons, it might require, for example, the retirement of Sergio Busquets - something that doesn't seem imminent.

Still, this is Miami, and MLS has repeatedly found ways for them to assemble Messi's old teammates. What's another bit of financial wizardry?

This all comes at a time, though, with the MLS Cup favorites staring at the existential question of of Messi's future. There has been speculation of a possible move abroad, and while Miami insist that an agreement on a new contract is down to its final stage, the uncertainty will have both the club and MLS somewhat on edge.

GOAL US writers break down all things Messi and Miami in the latest edition of... The Rondo.