The Rondo, MLS Preview Edition: Will Inter Miami finally win the Cup? Will Lionel Messi repeat as MVP? Will Gregg Berhalter revive Chicago? Will San Diego FC surprise?

From MVP and Cup contenders to surprise clubs and bottom-dwellers, GOAL writers make predictions for the 30th MLS season

The 30th MLS season begins this weekend, and of course, the conversation begins with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. They really should have won MLS Cup last year - weaknesses notwithstanding. But they were pushed out of the playoffs by Atlanta United.

Their response? Get a new manager, a bunch of fresh legs, and try to retool a bit. Will it all work out? And could someone else surprise? FC Cincinnati look good this year, while Atlanta have spent big. Seattle Sounders, too, could make some noise out west. And then there are LAFC, who might just get the boost of a certain Antoine Griezmann this summer. That would certainly make them contenders.

But it's not just about teams. Individual player movement has opened up the MVP conversation. Evander's arrival in Cincinnati could cement him as the most important player in this league. Miguel Almiron's return to Atlanta throws his name into the mix. And then there are the new arrivals. Attacking players have dominated the headlines. Wilfried Zaha to Charlotte. Kevin Denkey to Cincinnati. Emmanuel Latte Lath to Atlanta. They all might be game changers.

Article continues below

At the other end of the table, it's hard to identify a truly woeful club. The bad sides all got a little better. And with it being statistically easier to make the playoffs than miss out, there are numerous teams who will fancy their chances. Could San Diego struggle in their first season? Or is Toronto the real Wooden Spoon contender here?

There are loads of interesting questions, and GOAL US writers tackle all of them and more in an MLS preview edition of... The Rondo.