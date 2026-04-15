The Rondo, Inter Miami edition: How shocking was Javier Mascherano's departure? Is Xavi the solution? And are they still MLS Cup contenders?

Name a more shocking MLS departure in recent memory, we'll wait. On Tuesday, Inter Miami confirmed that Javier Mascherano would leave the club, less than six months after leading the team to a first MLS Cup in franchise history. In a lengthy statement, Mascherano said his departure came due to 'personal reasons.' Many eagle-eyed fans noticed that Tata Martino said the same after he left the club following an MLS Playoff defeat in 2024.

Regardless of the exact circumstances, no one saw this coming. Mascherano's Miami may have started the season a little shakily and dropped points in back-to-back games, but this always felt a little bit like a project that needed a few months to get off the ground. By the fall, it seemed, this thing would really kick into gear. Most assumed Mascherano would be there to make it all happen.

Apparently not. Mascherano's departure leaves Miami with some serious questions. Not only are they now without a manager who led them to unprecedented success, but they are also left with the unenviable job of replacing him during a World Cup year. There are, admittedly, a few good managers on the market. Xavi has appeared in some of the early social media buzz. Lionel Scaloni has cropped up, but he would only be available after the World Cup. More broadly, this seems a really good litmus test of how appealing an MLS job really is.

Either way, it will be an immensely compelling few months for MLS's most chaotic club. GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.