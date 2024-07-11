The Rondo: In an all-Copa America edition, the best and worst from the tournament, and who ultimately wins the final?

GOAL US writers offer their Copa America final predictions, and evaluate an enthralling tournament on US soil

Finally, we have our two Copa America finalists. One of them was entirely expected. Argentina looked like the best team in the field a month ago, and even if they haven't quite played like it, the reigning World Cup champions were likely always going to have enough to get there.

Their opponents, though, are something of a surprise. Colombia may have started their tournament preparations by battering the USMNT, but few would have pipped them as potential title winners. It all seems set up for a juicy final, which will take place at 8 pm Sunday night in Miami.

There's a lot to reflect on in Copa America 2024. The US flopped on home soil, fired their coach, and now face a serious reset ahead of 2026. Brazil endured a miserable time, while some forgotten stars re-emerged to the forefront of world football. It was an enthralling few weeks, and should culminate in style.

There's a lot to analyze, and our GOAL US writers do just that in a Copa America edition of... The Rondo.