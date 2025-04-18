The Kickoff: MLS’s last two unbeaten teams Inter Miami and Columbus Crew clash; Gregg Berhalter’s Chicago Fire take on FC Cincinnati as Evander returns

GOAL takes a look at some key storylines heading into Matchday 9 of MLS action in 2025

Matchday 9 is nearly here, and once it's in the books, we’ll officially be more than a quarter of the way through the 2025 MLS regular season.

Several teams are beginning to separate themselves from the pack. Inter Miami, the Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Cincinnati, and the Columbus Crew have all impressed in recent weeks, each becoming central to emerging storylines across the league.

The marquee matchup this weekend features the league’s last two unbeaten teams: Inter Miami and the Columbus Crew. Lionel Messi will try to crack Wilfried Nancy’s resilient Crew defense in what promises to be a heavyweight clash. These were the top two regular-season teams in 2024, and their last meeting in October was one of the year’s best matches.

Elsewhere in the East, FC Cincinnati face Gregg Berhalter’s Chicago Fire - the only team to shut out Messi’s Miami in league play this season. Pat Noonan’s squad gets a major boost with the return of playmaker Evander from injury, while the Fire will look to ride the wave of excitement after this week’s high-profile transfer rumors involving Kevin De Bruyne.

Out West, red-hot San Diego FC meet Dean Smith’s Charlotte FC in a compelling cross-conference clash. Patrick Agyemang and Charlotte, currently third in the East, will take on Chucky Lozano and the second-place side from the West in one of the weekend’s most high-profile showdowns.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.