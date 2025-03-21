The Kickoff, MLS Matchday 5: Vancouver Whitecaps look to stay atop MLS' throne, LAFC push to end slump and Atlanta United search for identity

GOAL takes a look at emerging trends and storylines ahead of MLS Matchday 5

Matchday 5 of the 2025 MLS season is just over 24 hours away. Both conferences are starting to take shape, with frontrunners emerging and strugglers settling towards the bottom of the table.

Most impressively, the Vancouver Whitecaps are the lone side to win their first four matches of the season - but this weekend presents them with their biggest roadblock yet due to injuries and international call-ups. Can their manager Jesper Sorensen steer the ship to another victory? Or will their lack of player availability be too tall of a task to overcome?

Then, there's two heavyweights in Atlanta United and LAFC that are hitting a patchy period of form. Both clubs roster superstar talent - with the Black and Gold sporting Olivier Giroud and the Five Stripes with both Miguel Almiron and Emmanuel Latte Lath. As both teams look to compete with the elite of their respective conference, can they overcome some potential early woes?

Elsewhere, Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar is on the verge of history, while St. Louis CITY SC's defense is, too.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.