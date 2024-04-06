Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Crystal Palace 2023-24Getty
Richard Martin

'The Godfather!' - Kevin De Bruyne given lofty praise by Joe Cole after Crystal Palace masterclass as Man City's brilliant Belgian declared Premier League's greatest attacking midfielder

Kevin De BruyneManchester CityPremier LeagueCrystal Palace vs Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne was described as the 'Godfather of attacking midfielders' by Joe Cole after leading Manchester City to a 4-2 win at Crystal Palace.

  • De Bruyne called 'Godfather' by Cole
  • Belgian declared best PL attacking midfielder
  • Playmaker inspired City to 4-2 win at Palace

