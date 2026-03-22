As the 17-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach forward confirmed in an interview with *kicker*, the Moroccan Football Association had approached him and discussed the possibility of him switching national teams.
Translated by
The DFB faces another heavy blow: Is the Bundesliga record-breaker set to switch associations?
"There has been contact, yes. But I can’t say any more than that. I haven’t made a decision yet and am taking my time over it. We’ll see how things pan out," Mohya explained.
The 17-year-old holds both German and Moroccan citizenship, but has so far only played for German youth teams. Starting next Wednesday, he will be competing with coach Hanno Balitsch’s U18 side for a place at the 2027 U19 European Championship.
In total, Mohya has made seven appearances for Germany. After three appearances for the U16s (one goal), he added one appearance for the U17s before making his debut for the U18s in November 2025. There, he has scored two goals in three games.
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Mohya breaks Bundesliga record at Borussia Mönchengladbach
It was only in December that Mohya broke a Bundesliga record that had stood for almost 20 years while playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach. When he came on as a substitute in the match against VfL Wolfsburg (1-3), he was, at 16 years, 11 months and 13 days, the youngest player to make his debut for the Foals in Germany’s top flight. The previous record was held by Marko Marin, who was 18 years and 18 days old when he made his Gladbach debut in March 2007.
Mohya is only the eleventh player to have featured in the Bundesliga at the age of 16. The youngest player was Youssoufa Moukoko, who was 16 years and 1 day old on 21 November 2020 when he made his first appearance for Borussia Dortmund. The minimum age for playing in the Bundesliga is 16.
Wael Mohya: His performance statistics at Glabach
Games
Goals
Assists
12
1
0