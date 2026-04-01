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Ahmad Salah

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The cost of the international break... Is Barcelona paying a heavy price?

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Two heavy blows have hit the Catalan side

FC Barcelona faces a delicate transition period following the end of the international break, as the international players prepare for a gradual return to the squad.

The participation of the 15 international players in their national team camps has been fraught with physical and mental challenges, amidst a packed fixture list ahead of the resumption of domestic competitions.

Barça’s coaching staff, led by German manager Hansi Flick, hope that accumulated fatigue will not negatively affect the team’s performance in upcoming matches, particularly as the decisive phase of the current season approaches, both domestically and in Europe.

  • A double blow

    However, the international break dealt the Catalan club a double blow, as Brazilian winger Raphinha sustained a muscle injury during Brazil’s 2–1 friendly defeat to France, specifically to the biceps femoris muscle in his right leg.

    According to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Raphinha will be sidelined for approximately five weeks, representing a significant loss to the Catalan side’s attack.

    The newspaper added: “Barça have also suffered a second psychological blow, after Polish striker Robert Lewandowski failed to realise his dream of playing in the 2026 World Cup following his country’s 3-2 defeat to Sweden in the European play-off final on Monday evening.

    Lewandowski was deeply disappointed by the elimination and expressed his confusion, saying: ‘I still don’t know what I’m going to do.’

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  • Barcelona and the cost of exhaustion?

    Mundo Deportivo added: “On a positive note, there were no other serious injuries among the other internationals. Youngster Xavi Espart topped the list of minutes played (257 minutes) for Spain’s Under-19s and helped the team qualify for the European Championship, followed by Lewandowski (180 minutes) and then Ronald Araújo (135 minutes), who featured in Uruguay’s two friendlies.”

    She added: “As for LamineYamal, he played 108 minutes for the senior team, whilst seven Spanish players played varying numbers of minutes under Luis de la Fuente.”

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    The international players are set to gradually rejoin Barcelona’s training sessions over the coming days, in preparation for a tough clash against Atlético Madrid this Saturday at the Metropolitano Stadium, as the team seeks to reclaim top spot in La Liga.

    The newspaper concluded with a rhetorical question: “Will Barcelona be able to overcome fatigue and the latest absences without paying a heavy price?”

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