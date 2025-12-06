Mohamed Salah Liverpool Premier League 2025-26Getty
'That's why I made the decision' - Arne Slot explains why he's benched Mohamed Salah for third straight game as Liverpool face Leeds

Mohamed Salah will start on the bench for the third successive Premier League game as Liverpool face Leeds United at Elland Road, and head coach Arne Slot has explained his reasoning behind the decision as the Egyptian takes his place amongst the substitutes once again. The Reds have picked up four points in the two games since Salah was dropped, and Slot will hope that his decision pays off once again against the Whites.

  • Slot explains decision to keep Salah on bench for Leeds clash

    Reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, Slot spoke pre-match about his decision to name Salah amongst the substitutes once again, citing the importance of picking players suited to the task at hand against a Leeds side who will be full of confidence following victory over Chelsea in midweek.

    Slot told reporters: “It’s never an easy decision because we all know what a great player he is. But it is also up to me to pick the team that I think we need today. That’s why I made the decision”.

    Liverpool start the encounter in the bottom half of the table but could rise as high as fifth with victory, with Salah on the bench and available to make an impact if called upon by Slot.

