Ten million euros less in wages? Interesting details revealed about Jadon Sancho’s possible return to BVB

According to the report, Sancho would have to say goodbye to his current salary at Manchester United, rumoured to be €16 million. BVB officials would instead offer him a basic salary of between €5 million and €6 million, which could rise further through substantial performance-related bonuses.

Sport Bild had already reported on Wednesday that internal support for Sancho’s return was growing at BVB. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl is said to be a clear advocate, and sporting director Lars Ricken is also reportedly becoming increasingly open to the idea. In the ongoing discussions, the arguments in favour are said to be prevailing.