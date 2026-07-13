Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernandez makes professional debut in USL two months after joining El Paso Locomotive

Life imitated art on Saturday night as Fernandez, famous for his portrayal of the high-energy striker Dani Rojas in "Ted Lasso," made his competitive bow in the USL. The actor was introduced as a substitute in the 79th minute of El Paso Locomotive's USL Cup clash against New Mexico United.

Wearing the No. 91 shirt, Fernandez stepped onto the field for his debut in a professional environment. While the match ultimately ended in a 2-0 defeat for Locomotive, the appearance marked the culmination of a remarkable journey back to professional sports for the 35-year-old.



