Siddhant Lazar

'Ted Lasso' star Cristo Fernández cheers on LAFC in CONCACAF Champions Cup win vs. Colorado Rapids

CONCACAF Champions Cup

The Mexican actor shows support for LAFC during their crucial match against Colorado Rapids with the Black and Gold winning on away goals

  • Fernández spotted in the stands during LAFC's CONCACAF Champions Cup match
  • Actor's presence highlights growing celebrity support for the club
  • LAFC secures crucial away goal in 2-1 loss to Colorado Rapids
