MN Press Photo
'Third place is not our goal!' – Tasos Douvikas speaks out after 95th-minute Greece winner in Belgrade
Douvikas delivers 95th-minute header to seal dramatic comeback
Greece match-winner Tasos Douvikas expressed his delight after powering home a 95th-minute header to secure a 2-1 victory over Serbia in Belgrade. Coming off the bench as part of Ivan Jovanovic's late double-attack system, the Como forward rose highest inside the penalty area to convert Kostas Tsimikas' cross.
The early fourth-minute opener from Andrija Zivkovic had initially put Serbia ahead at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.
However, Christos Tzolis' second-half equalizer set the stage for Douvikas' dramatic late intervention.
- MN Press Photo
Striker praises team composure and squad depth
Speaking after the final whistle to NOVA, Douvikas praised his team-mates for maintaining tactical discipline despite conceding an early goal on foreign soil. He emphasized that Greece's bench depth played a pivotal role in shifting momentum late in the contest.
The forward also humorously promised to treat Tsimikas in appreciation for the Liverpool defender's pinpoint delivery.
"We are very happy," Douvikas stated. "It was an important victory, we won in the premiere away from home. The goal was cold, but we showed character and were united. We have a lot of good players, and it's very important for the team to have a depth of bench."
Douvikas sets ambitious sights beyond third place in League A
Addressing suggestions that a victory in Belgrade secures a strong platform for third place in Group A2, Douvikas firmly rejected any defensive mentality. The striker insisted that Greece's talented generation possesses the quality to compete directly against Europe's top nations.
His post-match comments reflect the growing confidence within Jovanovic's squad following their promotion to League A.
"Third place is important," Douvikas explained. "But that position is not our goal. We are looking very high, we have a team with excellent players."
- AFP
Match-winner dedicates winning goal to expecting family
Douvikas revealed a touching personal milestone behind his celebratory goal, dedicating the match-winning header to his expecting wife and unborn child. He described the upcoming arrival as his ultimate motivation both on and off the pitch.
The victory places Greece top of Group A2 alongside the Netherlands following their opening fixture.
Jovanovic's side now prepare to travel to Germany for their second group fixture on Sunday.
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