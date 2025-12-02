Switzerland & Como Women's star Alisha Lehmann selected as torchbearer for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

Lehmann has actually struggled immensely on the pitch this season. While she has made six appearances for Como, she has only completed 90 minutes once, and has yet to score or provide an assist. Nevertheless, she retains an immense social media following, and is one of the most marketable stars in the female game.

She explained in the summer that she joined Como due to a desire to "lead the movement" of expanding the women's game, but her form has yet to match her ambition.

She said: “It sends the message that being strong, ambitious and expressive can all go hand in hand; that’s important for the future of the sport,” says Lehmann, who likes the club’s “female-first mentality” and apparent ethos.

“We’re in a moment where women’s football can define itself on its own terms, and independent clubs like Como Women have the opportunity in leading the movement. [It] isn’t just about winning matches. It’s about building something that lasts. This is the first time I’ve joined an independent club. That was a big part of my decision. It shows there is a different way of doing things.”