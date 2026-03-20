Suzuki or Corvi – who is Parma’s first-choice goalkeeper?

During the Japanese goalkeeper’s absence, his deputy – born in 2001 – performed very well, keeping six clean sheets; and despite the arrival of Vicente Guaita – signed in November but released in January – the club and the manager have always been convinced of Corvi’s quality, with the Spaniard acting as his backup during that period. As things stand, however, Suzuki remains the first-choice goalkeeper, and the feeling is that, provided he does not make any major errors that could cost him his place, Suzuki should continue to start between the posts for Parma.



