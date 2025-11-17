Sunderland reportedly emerge as leading suitor for Mexico’s Santiago Giménez amid doubts over AC Milan future

According to the same outlet, Milan would consider signing a new center forward in January - but that move may hinge on Giménez leaving to free up a roster spot. In addition to Sunderland, Brentford have also inquired about a potential loan deal.

This wouldn’t be his first chance to cross into England: Giménez previously turned down an offer from Nottingham Forest during his final months at Feyenoord.

Now, with Sunderland flying high and Brentford solidly mid-table, both clubs see an opportunity to bring in a striker who, at Feyenoord, became one of Europe’s breakout goalscorers.