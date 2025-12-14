Sunderland pay tribute to club legend Gary Rowell after sad passing before Newcastle United derby clash

On the eve of the first North East league derby for almost a decade, Sunderland announced Rowell’s passing on Saturday evening. In a statement on social media, the club wrote: "We are truly devastated to announce the death of the legendary Gary Rowell, who has passed away at the age of 68 after a long battle with leukaemia.

"Gary passed away on Saturday afternoon – 50 years to the very day he made his Sunderland debut – surrounded by his sons Chris and Peter, who accompanied him when he was inducted into the SAFC Hall of Fame in 2020. A moment and honour richly deserved; Rowell described this as ‘the best night of my life’."

And replying to Sunderland’s tribute on X, Newcastle wrote: "Rest in peace, Gary. The thoughts of everybody at Newcastle United are with the family, those who knew him and the wider north-east community who looked up to him."