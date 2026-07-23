Italian football is tearing it up and starting again. The senior national team have failed to reach a World Cup for the third time running, and the fallout has already claimed head coach Gennaro Gattuso, federation president Gabriele Gravina, and team director Gianluigi Buffon.

The Azzurri reached the "final" of the European play-offs for World Cup qualification, only to lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties after a one-all draw.

Last June brought fresh faces at the top. Giovanni Malagò took over as the new president of the Italian federation, and the legendary Paolo Maldini stepped in as technical director.

Maldini has now travelled to Barcelona to meet Pep Guardiola, according to Sky Italia, hoping to convince him to coach the Italian national team. The approach comes after Guardiola's departure from Manchester City and his comments a few days ago that he wanted a quiet life after leaving the club.