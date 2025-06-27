'Far from over' - Stuttgart director insists Nick Woltemade is going nowhere despite striker's agreement with Bayern Munich amid Germany international's rapid rise
Stuttgart are unwilling to sell Nick Woltemade despite Bayern Munich’s verbal agreement, insisting the player remains key to their future plans.
- Woltemade has a verbal agreement with Bayern
- Stuttgart refuse to let the striker leave
- Director says “his journey is far from over”