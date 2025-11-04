Getty/GOAL
'No strange behaviour' - Spain coach reveals Lamine Yamal and Dani Carvajal talks after explosive Clasico confrontation as Spain boss addresses feud between Barcelona and Real Madrid stars
De la Fuente calms feud fears after El Clasico confrontation
Spain head coach De la Fuente has dismissed concerns of tension between Yamal and Carvajal following their on-field confrontation at the end of Clasico between Madrid and Barca. The incident occurred after Madrid’s win at the Bernabeu, where Carvajal was seen confronting the teenage winger for comments he made in Gerard Pique’s Kings League ahead of the clash.
Los Blancos' captain, appeared to tell Yamal that he “talks too much”, sparking a brief but highly public exchange between the pair. Given both players’ crucial roles in Spain’s setup, the altercation prompted questions about whether club rivalries might affect the national team’s harmony.
However, De la Fuente quickly moved to downplay the matter during an appearance on the Resonancia de Corazon podcast. “There has never been any incident, no strange behaviour from anyone,” he insisted. “Because of a school fight? No, there is no school fight. Really, there is no fight. The feeling within the group is one of family and union.”
Spain boss confirms talks with both players
De la Fuente confirmed that he has spoken directly to both Yamal and Carvajal following the altercation but reiterated that there was no lasting issue. “I have spoken a lot with Lamine, as well as with Dani Carvajal,” he explained, confirming that both players had been addressed privately after the Clasico. When asked directly if he had spoken with Carvajal, De la Fuente simply replied: “Yes, I spoke with Dani.”
The Spanish coach was firm in maintaining that the matter should now rest with the players’ clubs, signalling his intention to keep the national team’s focus on collective goals rather than off-field controversy.
By taking this stance, De la Fuente made clear that he expects professionalism and maturity from his players, especially given the high stakes of Spain’s upcoming international fixtures. His remarks also reflect his ongoing commitment to ensuring the national team remains unaffected by domestic rivalries, no matter how intense they may become.
'Unity and family' - De la Fuente highlights La Roja’s team spirit
The 63-year-old tactician repeatedly returned to one theme during the interview, unity. “In addition, the feeling within the group is of family, of union. The common good is prioritized over the individual, and that says a lot about this group of players,” he said.
To illustrate his point, De la Fuente recalled a memorable moment from Euro 2024, when Yamal assisted Carvajal for a crucial goal before the pair embraced in celebration. “I’ll always remember the image from the Euros, Lamine’s cross, Carvajal’s finish, the hug they shared, their expressions... that’s what happens in the national team,” he explained. “I am totally convinced that the only interest here is the general interest.”
De la Fuente’s words carry weight not just because of his authority but because of his insistence on fostering a collective spirit within the squad. By framing his team as a “family”, he sends a clear message to both players and fans that Spain’s ambitions come before any personal rivalries or egos.
Yamal’s rise, Carvajal’s leadership and Spain’s next challenge
Carvajal, who recently underwent knee surgery, will not feature in Spain’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey. Yamal, however, is expected to be called up despite nursing a mild pubalgia issue that has limited his recent minutes for Barcelona.
Yamal’s rise to prominence has been meteoric and at just 18, he has already become one of Spain’s brightest attacking talents and a cornerstone of the post-Euro 2024 rebuild. Meanwhile, Carvajal remains a respected veteran and leader, a role that requires careful balance between rivalry and responsibility.
As Spain look ahead to their qualifying campaign, De la Fuente’s management of personalities and locker-room dynamics could prove vital. With tensions between Barcelona and Madrid stars always simmering beneath the surface, his public show of calm and confidence suggests a manager determined to maintain unity at all costs.
