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Stina Blackstenius steals the win! Arsenal boost hopes of second-place WSL finish with controversial stoppage time goal against Everton
Late drama secures vital three points
Arsenal left it incredibly late to secure a crucial win in their final home game of the season, with substitute Blackstenius finding the net in the 93rd minute. The result is a massive boost for the Gunners, who move up to second place with 48 points in the WSL table. This crucial victory sees them leapfrog third-place Chelsea, who remain on 46 points, solidifying their grip on a top-two finish. Arsenal dominated possession throughout but found Everton's defensive unit difficult to break down, until Blackstenius finally knocked the ball across the line following a late corner.
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An emotional Emirates farewell for Mead
The night was deeply emotional as the Emirates faithful bid farewell to Beth Mead, who made her final home appearance. She nearly marked the occasion with a goal, hitting the woodwork twice in a first half that saw the club pepper the opposition's goal. Speaking to the world feed about the late winner, Mead stated: "We've struggled to do that sometimes this season. We've dominated games, had chances and sometimes not taken them. This is how you have to win sometimes. Teams have been able to do it ahead of us, Man City have done it a lot this season. It was just nice to see it go in the back of the net, Stina took it very well."
Everton resistance finally broken
Everton displayed immense defensive solidity throughout the match despite currently sitting in eighth place with 20 points. The visitors were largely camped in their own half as the hosts' front line, led by Alessia Russo, searched relentlessly for an opener. Courtney Brosnan was kept incredibly busy in goal, making several key saves to deny Russo and Frida Maanum. However, she was eventually beaten during a frantic five minutes of added time. Brosnan felt she was fouled by Leah Williamson during the build-up to the decisive strike, but the referee allowed the goal to stand, leaving the away side completely frustrated.
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Focus turns to Anfield finale
The Gunners head into the final day in control. With champions Manchester City already securing the title on 52 points, Arsenal sit second on 48 points. A draw against Liverpool at Anfield will guarantee the runners-up spot over Chelsea, who have 46 points, securing automatic entry into the league phase of the Champions League.