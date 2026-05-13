Stina Blackstenius steals the win! Arsenal boost hopes of second-place WSL finish with controversial stoppage time goal against Everton

The night was deeply emotional as the Emirates faithful bid farewell to Beth Mead, who made her final home appearance. She nearly marked the occasion with a goal, hitting the woodwork twice in a first half that saw the club pepper the opposition's goal. Speaking to the world feed about the late winner, Mead stated: "We've struggled to do that sometimes this season. We've dominated games, had chances and sometimes not taken them. This is how you have to win sometimes. Teams have been able to do it ahead of us, Man City have done it a lot this season. It was just nice to see it go in the back of the net, Stina took it very well."