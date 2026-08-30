‘Should have kept him!’ - Steven Gerrard slams Liverpool for £17m transfer mistake after Nottingham Forest draw

Gerrard did not hold back in his assessment of Liverpool’s transfer business after witnessing Williams help Nottingham Forest secure a hard-fought draw on Merseyside. The former Anfield captain, speaking in his capacity as a pundit for TNT Sports, expressed his deep frustration that a player he once mentored in the youth ranks was allowed to depart so easily in 2022.

Reflecting on the Welshman’s impact, Gerrard was effusive in his praise for the 23-year-old, who won a penalty that Morgan Gibbs-White converted to put Forest ahead before Victor Munoz’s goal restored parity.

"Neco’s been great for Forest, I think Forest has been great for him. It’s a good match," Gerrard said. "The fans love them. He’s committed, he’s excellent out of possession, he’s physical. And he’s playing out of position at the moment.

"You’ve got to remember he’s a right-back or a right-wingback and he’s doing a fantastic job for the team on the left. Over the course of the season, he can cover both sides. So I think from a manager’s point of view you certainly wouldn’t want to lose him."