Goal.com
Live
Bukayo Saka Arsenal Erling Haaland Man City(C)Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

'Staying humble!' - Bukayo Saka echoes Erling Haaland's warning as Arsenal star reveals secrets behind quadruple charge

Bukayo Saka has lifted the lid on life inside Arsenal's dressing room as the Gunners continue to chase a historic quadruple, and the message from the club's starboy sounds remarkably similar to the message Erling Haaland gave Mikel Arteta last season. The England international insists his side are "staying humble", as they prepare to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

  • 'We're letting people speak'

    With Arsenal still alive in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Sunday's final at Wembley, the noise around the club has reached fever pitch. Saka's response to it all? Tune it out.

    Speaking to club legend Paul Merson ahead of the match, he said: "I think we've become good at blocking outside noise, because the last few years, whether we've won or not, people have had a lot to say, especially about Arsenal, about how we play, set pieces, etc. So it's numb to us now. We just want to get the job done. We haven't achieved anything yet. We're close, but we haven't done it yet. So we're just staying humble, staying grounded. We're letting people speak and taking it game by game starting Sunday. Let's go for it."

    • Advertisement
  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Saka opens up on Arsenal's consistency

    Saka's explanation for why this Arsenal side feels different to the ones that finished second three years running was simple. He added: "Trust me, we have that memory. We finished second three times in a row, everyone knows that. But for us, I just feel this year we have such a strong belief that we can do it. We have the quality, we have a great squad. I think that mix is what's making me believe."

    After a shaky February, Arsenal have found their rhythm again. A nine-point lead at the top, wins in Europe and the FA Cup, and a League Cup final against the very side that has denied them the title three times over. The players, according to Saka, are handling the pressure just fine: "The lads are chill, but obviously at the same time it's the run-in. It's the most important part of the season where trophies are won. It's big games, there's more on the line, but I feel like everyone's dealing with it well."

  • Another shot at redemption

    For Saka, the League Cup final is not just another game. The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at the club earlier this month, a commitment that makes Sunday's outing feel even more special. "It would mean everything to me. It would be another dream ticked off for myself. When I signed my contract the other day, I said obviously I wanted to win everything with this club. That would be one step closer to doing that. By God's grace, we'll do it." 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Arsenal final frontier GFXGOAL

    Guardiola vs Arteta

    Sunday's match goes beyond the trophy itself. It is the first time in 66 years that the sides sitting first and second in the Premier League have met in a League Cup final, and the occasion comes loaded with the added subplot of Arteta facing the manager who shaped him. Guardiola's influence runs through everything Arsenal do, and yet it is that same Guardiola who has stood between them and the title three times in a row.

    For Saka, beating City on Sunday would mean more than just a piece of silverware. The question of whether this Arsenal side can actually finish the job has lingered for three seasons. Sunday is the first real chance to start answering it.

Carabao Cup
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI