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VIDEO: The most unlikely pitch invader? Hilarious moment squirrel stops play as FC Cincinnati and Charlotte FC share six-goal thriller
Pitch invader halts contest
Play was temporarily halted in the 35th minute when a squirrel darted onto the pitch and scampered across the turf. The rodent's lively cameo sparked cheers and laughter across the stadium as ground staff scrambled to catch it. The match resumed after a three-minute delay once the animal was safely ushered off the field.
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Unlikely invaders steal spotlight
The bizarre disruption adds to a growing catalogue of MLS pitch invasions, following the viral antics of "Raccinho" the raccoon in Philadelphia two years ago. The six-goal thriller leaves Charlotte level on points with New England Revolution in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. For the visitors, squandering their lead deep into stoppage time proved a bitter blow after letting a crucial away victory slip away.
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Road trip finale looms
Charlotte must quickly tighten up defensively ahead of the final fixture of their three-game road trip. The Crown travel to face D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, September 19, aiming to solidify their spot in the top four. Meanwhile, Cincinnati will look to build on the resilience shown in fighting back to salvage a point at home.
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