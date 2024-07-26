Bev Priestman Jordyn Huitema Jessie Fleming Canada compositeGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

'Spygate' continues! Canada suspends head coach Bev Priestman during Olympic title defense as report suggests 2020 gold medallist has tried to film opponents' sessions 'for years'

Summer OlympicsCanadaWomen's football

Canada head coach Bev Priestman has been suspended after new allegations emerged regarding the 'spygate' scandal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

  • New Zealand made drone complaint on Wednesday
  • Canada sent two staff home in light of incident
  • Head coach Priestman suspended after new report
