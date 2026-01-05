Sporting KC reportedly set to hire Rapha Wicky to replace legendary head coach Peter Vermes

Wicky is a seasoned coach with experience in the United States and abroad. He played his final professional year for Chivas USA before embarking on a management career that has included stints in his native Switzerland and in North America. Wicky managed the United States U-17 side in 2019, and coached the Chicago Fire from 2020-21.

He would be the first major appointment under Lee, who joined as CSO at the end of last year. Lee formerly served in the same role for NYCFC, where he oversaw an MLS Cup win in 2021. He orchestrated the decision to hire Pascal Jansen prior to the 2024 campaign, who led NYCFC to an unlikely Eastern Conference Final appearance.