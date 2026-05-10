Return of the Special One!? Chelsea told Jose Mourinho represents ‘best move’ for them as Premier League title-winning former Blues star calls for ‘long contract’ offer

Despite currently being under contract with Benfica until 2027, speculation is mounting that Mourinho could be on the move this summer. While Benfica president Rui Costa has offered public assurances regarding Mourinho's future in Lisbon, the general consensus across Europe is that he is ready for a new challenge in a major league.

While Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move to bring Mourinho back to the Bernabeu to solve their current crisis, Cole believes Chelsea should hijack those plans. With the Blues board looking at candidates like Xabi Alonso, Marco Silva, and Andoni Iraola, Cole insists that the answer to Chelsea’s problems lies with a familiar face who has already delivered three Premier League titles to the club.