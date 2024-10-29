Ruben Amorim Sporting CP 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Special clause means Man Utd can appoint Ruben Amorim without paying full €20m release clause for Sporting CP coach

Manchester UnitedSporting CPLiga PortugalPremier League

Manchester United can reportedly rope in Ruben Amorim from Sporting CP without having to pay his current release clause in full.

  • Man Utd could sign Amorim for a cheaper price
  • Sporting CP have offered him new deal with three key clauses
  • United face Leicester City in League Cup
