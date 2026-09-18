Spanish Super Cup 2027: Istanbul venues, match dates, and RFEF announcement

Speaking at the Turkish Football Federation headquarters, Louzan praised the passion for football shared between Spain and Turkey. He emphasised his desire for the partnership to extend beyond a single tournament.

The RFEF chief highlighted the power of sport in bridging cultural divides during his presentation.

"Today we are presenting much more than an agreement to organise a competition," Louzan stated. "It is rather the relationship between two countries that live football with extraordinary passion. Football has that virtue and responsibility: it unites countries and brings cultures closer."