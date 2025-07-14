Portugal v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2025 FinalGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Spanish model speaks out amid reports she turned down invite to Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal's 18th birthday party due to shocking demands

L. YamalBarcelonaLaLigaShowbiz

Spanish model Claudia Calvo has posted a statement on social media amid allegations she turned down an invitation to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal’s 18th birthday party due to 'weird demands' made by organisers, including requests focused on breast size and hair colour.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Spanish model sets record straight on Yamal party claim
  • Allegations emerge about request from party organisers
  • Yamal celebrated 18th with big bash
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match