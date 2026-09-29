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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ESP-CROAFP
Moataz Elgammal

Spain player ratings vs Croatia: Lamine Yamal gets a perfect 10 while De la Fuente's tactical masterclass crushes visitors

Player ratings
L. Yamal
L. de la Fuente
Spain vs Croatia
Spain
Croatia
UEFA Nations League A

Lamine Yamal delivered a flawless performance as Spain dismantled Croatia 4-1 in the UEFA Nations League. The teenager scored twice and provided an assist in a dominant display at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

La Roja took an immediate lead just two minutes into the contest in Seville when Yamal converted from an Álex Baena delivery. However, the visitors momentarily silenced the home crowd in the 28th minute as Dion Drena Beljo found the net with a header following good work from Ivan Perisic, restoring parity against the run of play.

The response from Luis de la Fuente’s side was swift and decisive. Marc Pubill restored the advantage just three minutes after the equaliser, heading home from a Yamal corner to make it 2-1 at the interval. Spain dominated the second half with 63.7% possession, choking the Croatian midfield. Yamal secured his second goal just after the hour mark, before substitute Nico Williams added late gloss to the scoreline, leaving the hosts top of Group 3.

  • Spain v Croatia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Unai Simon - 6/10

    The captain had a relatively quiet evening as Croatia managed only two shots on target. He was largely helpless for Beljo's header in the 28th minute but communicated well with his young centre-back pairing to ensure no further lapses occurred.

    Marc Pubill - 8/10

    An excellent attacking performance from the right-back. He stayed high and wide to stretch the Croatian block and was rewarded in the 31st minute, ghosting into the box to head home Spain's second goal. Defensively, he was robust, contributing to a backline that limited the visitors to very few openings.

    Pau Cubarsi - 7/10

    The teenager showed poise beyond his years, managing the physical threat of Beljo with intelligence. His progressive passing from the back was instrumental in Spain maintaining a high tempo, finishing the game with a high completion rate as Spain dominated the ball.

    Dean Huijsen - 7/10

    A solid partner for Cubarsi. Huijsen was authoritative in the air and composed under pressure. While the defence was breached once, his positioning prevented Croatia from creating meaningful chances during their brief spells of possession.

    Marc Cucurella - 7/10

    Typically energetic, Cucurella provided constant overlapping runs to support the attack. He balanced his offensive duties well, ensuring that the space behind him wasn't exploited on the counter-attack by Croatia’s wide men.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ESP-CROAFP

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi - 7/10

    The tactical anchor of the side. Zubimendi was the heartbeat of Spain's 4-2-3-1, recycling possession efficiently and breaking up play before being replaced by Rodri in the 72nd minute. He provided the platform for the more creative players to shine.

    Fabian Ruiz - 7/10

    Ruiz offered his usual blend of physicality and technical security. He operated effectively in the half-spaces and helped Spain maintain their possession dominance before being withdrawn for Pedri in the 57th minute.

    Álex Baena - 8/10

    A creative force throughout his 68 minutes on the pitch. He claimed a vital assist just two minutes into the game, picking out Yamal for the opener. He was a constant thorn in Croatia's side, though he did pick up a booking before being replaced by Nico Williams in the 68th minute.

    Fermin Lopez - 7/10

    Hard-working and tactically disciplined. He was extremely unlucky not to score, smashing a powerful left-footed shot against the post in first-half stoppage time. He helped maintain the press before making way for Mikel Merino in the 57th minute.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ESP-CROAFP

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal - 10/10

    A truly perfect performance. The winger scored the opening goal in the 2nd minute, provided a wonderful assist for Pubill in the 31st, and then killed the game off with his second goal in the 63rd minute. He terrorised Josko Gvardiol and the Croatian left flank all night before being replaced by Victor Muñoz in the 68th minute.

    Mikel Oyarzabal - 6/10

    Led the line with his trademark selflessness. While he had a goal ruled out for offside in the 36th minute, his movement created the space for Yamal and Pubill to exploit. He functioned more as a focal point for the creators behind him than a direct goal threat.


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  • Spain v Croatia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Pedri - 8/10

    Introduced in the 57th minute and immediately upgraded Spain's creative output. He provided the assist for Yamal's second goal, slicing through the Croatian midfield with ease.

    Mikel Merino - 7/10

    Brought on for Fermin Lopez in the 57th minute to add steel to the midfield. He did his job perfectly and provided a brilliant assist for Nico Williams' late goal in the 89th minute.

    Nico Williams - 8/10

    A devastating substitute appearance. After replacing Baena in the 68th minute, he kept the pressure on a tired Croatian defence and got his reward with a wonderfully taken goal in the 89th minute.

    Victor Muñoz - 6/10

    Came on for Yamal in the 68th minute to provide fresh legs on the wing. He almost scored with a header shortly after coming on, integrating well as Spain saw out the comfortable victory.

    Rodri - 6/10

    A late cameo, replacing Zubimendi in the 72nd minute, to provide veteran stability. He took the captain's armband and helped control the tempo in the closing stages.

    Luis de la Fuente - 9/10

    His tactical set-up was spot on, trusting youth in the backline and unleashing Yamal. His substitutions were perfectly timed, with both Pedri and Merino providing assists and Williams scoring, proving his squad depth is unmatched.

UEFA Nations League A
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Croatia
CRO
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England
ENG
UEFA Nations League A
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Spain
ESP
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