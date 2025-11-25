Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Spain’s 2026 World Cup kits arrive with a fresh yet tradition-rich identity. Adidas delivers a set rooted in the nation’s footballing DNA, combining classic colour cues with modern detailing ahead of La Roja’s campaign in North America.

The home shirt features a refined pinstripe aesthetic inspired by the Spanish flag, while the leaked away shirt introduces an elegant, minimalist twist. Together, the kits offer a balance of heritage, performance, and national pride.

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know: the designs, release timing, and how much they’ll cost.

SHOP: Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 kits